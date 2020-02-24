Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 529 ($6.96) on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 549 ($7.22). The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.32.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

