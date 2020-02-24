Transcodium Price Up 57.9% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Transcodium has a market cap of $160,813.00 and approximately $122,928.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

