TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.90 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.54. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.