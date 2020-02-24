TransMedics Group (TMDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TMDX opened at $18.51 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

