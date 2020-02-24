Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.33. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $128.29 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

