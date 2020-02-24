Tredje AP fonden Acquires 30,922 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 548.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $20.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,270,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $315.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,752 shares of company stock worth $10,373,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

