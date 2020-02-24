Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,482,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,934. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.