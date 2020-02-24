Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,638,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after acquiring an additional 529,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.74. 6,230,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,409. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

