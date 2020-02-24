Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,941 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. 1,951,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,086. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

