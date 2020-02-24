Tredje AP fonden Buys 6,071 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Target by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Target by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.78. 5,304,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

