Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,265 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,529,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,921,000 after buying an additional 906,201 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.32. 12,151,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

