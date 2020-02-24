Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.49. 1,919,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $131.63 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

