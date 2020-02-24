Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.98. 1,732,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,074. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.72. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

