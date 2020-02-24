Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,569 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,201 shares of company stock worth $83,710,127. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $185.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,454,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

