Tredje AP fonden Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,628,000 after purchasing an additional 169,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,265. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

