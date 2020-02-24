Tredje AP fonden Has $5.91 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 35,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,530 shares of company stock worth $30,262,778. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $22.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,449. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

