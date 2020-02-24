Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.80. 6,721,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

