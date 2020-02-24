Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,766 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.35. 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

