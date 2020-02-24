Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 247.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $6,512,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Paypal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.44. 10,099,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,258. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

