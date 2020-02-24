Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,326,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

