Tredje AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Allergan by 143.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1,967.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.