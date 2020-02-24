Tredje AP fonden Sells 105,986 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,986 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,921,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,481,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

