Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,230 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 180.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.70. 1,389,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,407. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.81. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $335.53 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,064 shares of company stock worth $15,280,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

