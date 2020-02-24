Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,251 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,800,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,078,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $14,030,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,227.07.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,056.64. The stock had a trading volume of 333,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,135. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,130.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $886.95 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

