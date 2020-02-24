Tredje AP fonden Sells 14,185 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. 4,962,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,375. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

