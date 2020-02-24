Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,421 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,131,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.