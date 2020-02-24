Tredje AP fonden Sells 44,729 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,729 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,562,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,962,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $53.08. 7,771,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,938. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

