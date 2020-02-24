Tredje AP fonden Sells 4,487 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $245.11. 2,272,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.79. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

