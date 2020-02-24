Tredje AP fonden Sells 5,302 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

UTX traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.58. 6,412,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

