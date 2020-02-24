Tredje AP fonden Sells 5,660 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 289.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,383 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. 5,373,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

