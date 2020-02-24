Tredje AP fonden Sells 7,198 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.55. 3,635,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.