Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $2,904,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $10,598,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.91. 8,362,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,687. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

