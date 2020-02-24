Tredje AP fonden Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 8,310,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,736. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

