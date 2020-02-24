Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

TREX stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

