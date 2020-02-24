TRI Pointe Group Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.