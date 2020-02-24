Trias Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded up 182.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

