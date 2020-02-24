Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,181 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. 4,177,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,404. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

