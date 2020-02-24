Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.44. 1,457,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,183. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

