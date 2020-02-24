Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

