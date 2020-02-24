Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.81. 2,234,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

