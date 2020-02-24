Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 88,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB traded down $18.15 on Monday, hitting $243.27. 566,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,224. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

