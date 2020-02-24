Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 38,494 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 89.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 387,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

