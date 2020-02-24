Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,586 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 315,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 290,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 633,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

