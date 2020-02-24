Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 87,265 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,265 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.46. 1,563,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

