Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.34. The company had a trading volume of 937,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.