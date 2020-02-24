Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Accenture stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.36. 2,600,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,152. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $160.13 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $198.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

