Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iqvia worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $178,404,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded down $5.35 on Monday, reaching $158.08. 1,312,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

