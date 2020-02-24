Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.51. 779,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

