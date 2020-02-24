Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

Shares of ECL traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.52. 1,306,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

