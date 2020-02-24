Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Middleby worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $6,079,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.37. 301,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

